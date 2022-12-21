Britney Spears has been in the news and all over social media for several reasons. While till last year it was for fans supporting the ‘Free Britney’ movement to get the pop star off the involuntary conservatorship she was placed under since February 1, 2008, it’s now because they are concerned about her wellbeing. The reason – her n*de selfies on social media and other strange posts.

The singer – who has been sharing quite a few NSFW pictures on her Instagram account, recently informed fans that she would be heading to New York. However, the ‘Toxic’ singer never reached the Big Apple and her fans were worried that something happened to her. In fact, some even theorized that she was dead. Read on to know the deets and what sources have to say about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by TMZ, Britney Spears isn’t missing, in trouble or dead as many fans are theorizing. In fact, the publication noted that she is doing the exact opposite – having a blast and living life to the fullest. As per the site, Britney fans have been on high alert for several weeks now and have been monitoring both her presence on social media and her family member’s movement across the country. Some fans have also been concerned that the content being shared on her social handle is old and that someone has taken over her accounts to post stuff.

That’s not all. Britney Spears recently told her fans that she was travelling to NYC. This in turn got them worried since there have been no paparazzi photos of her visiting The Big Apple. Well, now sources close to the singer told the publication that Briney ‘only said she was going to NYC to throw people off.’ The site also revealed that the singer and her hubby Sam Asghari were actually vacationing in Mexico.

The source also revealed that a video of Britney while in the shower – posted on Insta last week, was shot in Mexico, and wasn’t old or recycled content. Earlier today, Spears took to Instagram and shared another topless picture. Accessorizing with a simple chain and some earrings as well as opting for some eye makeup, the pop star captioned it, “Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

Talking about Britney Spears’ family, the pop sensation’s parents were spotted in Los Angeles last week. As per the publication, this visit was not related to the singer but just Jamie and Lynne Spears being in town as Britney’s niece (her brother Bryan’s daughter) was in a Christmas production ‘The Nutcracker,’ and they just came to see her perform.

Do you think fans are right to be concerned about Britney Spears’ well-being? Let us know what you think about the pop star in the comments.

Must Read: Marvel Trivia #15: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland To Face His Best Friend Ned As A Super Villain? Here’s What This Crazy Theory Suggests!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News