Lilly Allen has been trending on every news portal ever since she voiced her opinion about nepotism. After an article bashed all the artists, actors, and models for having famous parents and contributing to achieving success, Lily took it up on herself when she proclaimed herself to be the ‘chief nepo baby defender’. Amid all of these, her statement about refusing to play her real brother’s sister in Game of Thrones for having an incest scene is resurfacing on Twitter once again. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Lily, the British pop star is daughter of Trainspotting actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen. So, when she talked about nepotism in her tweets, she mentioned that even though her parents’ background gave her privilege, it also had made her childhood quite difficult.

Lily Allen took to her Twitter handle and took it by storm as she voiced her thoughts in threads of tweets. However, amid all of these, the singer’s fans pointed out the one time in 2014 when she spoke about getting offered to act in Game of Thrones even after not being an actress which proved a major part of nepotism. But the actress denied doing it as it had an incest scene in it.

In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing,we don’t care about money or proximity to power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic. 1/2 — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

But we all know it’s more complicated than that.

It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing. https://t.co/tnrz8v8OsF — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

Apparently, Lily Allen was casted opposite her actor brother Alfie Allen in Game of Thrones as his on-screen sister Yara Greyjoy. And she was supposed to have an incest scene on a horse with him. The singer had opened up about it when she had taken part in 2014’s Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything). When a fan had asked about her song ‘Alfie’ and what her thoughts were about him getting a part in GOT, below is how the pop-star had responded.

Lily Allen had said, “I’ve been asked to do a Game of Thrones cameo, they asked me if I’d be interested in playing Theon’s sister, and I felt uncomfortable because I would have had to go on a horse and he would have touched me up and shit. Once they told me what was entailed, I said no thanks. I would be open to doing a musical cameo like Sigur Ros, though.”

Now, coming back to the nepotism debate and Lily’s opinion, fans have spoken profusely about her thoughts. While one tweeted, “I have just remembered the time Lily Allen was asked to play Theon’s sister in GoT (played by her real life brother) whose character is meant to grope her. Nepotism is sometimes bad.” While another one stated, “[lily allen reading script] ‘nah thanks’.”

[lily allen reading script] "nah thanks" — stone cold daddy xmas (@largacty1) December 20, 2022

I have just remembered the time Lily Allen was asked to play Theon's sister in GoT (played by her real life brother) whose character is meant to grope her. Nepotism is sometimes bad — KateMcK (@TheKateMcK) December 20, 2022

What are your thoughts about nepotism and the industry reaction to it? Let us know in the comments.

