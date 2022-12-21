Johnny Depp has a heart of gold and that was more than noticeable when he turned Captain Jack Sparrow recently. Yes, while reports claim the actor may not turn into that much-loved and filthy pirate in the Pirates of the Caribbean films again, he put on the hat and outfits to bring cheer to 11-year-old suffering from heart disease.

As per a recent report, Depp put on his pirate gear to fulfil the dreams of a terminally ill Koti. Read on to know about the boy’s condition and how the actor turned into Santa Clause for him.

According to a recent BBC report, Johnny Depp recently made an 11-year-old boy’s dreams come true by turning Captain Jack Sparrow and video calling him. As per the report, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor also gifted the terminally ill Kori – who has a pirate-themed YouTube channel, a PlayStation 5 for Christmas.

As per the publication, 11-year-old Kori is a big Pirates of the Caribbean fan who underwent two unsuccessful heart transplants and his family now does not know how long he will live. Post the failed surgeries, the family – who hail from Ripley, Derbyshire, has discussed Kori’s situation and decided not to put him through the trauma of further any major surgeries. It was through the Make A Wish foundation that Johnny Depp heard of his last wish – to meet his idol Captain Jack Sparrow.

As per the report, the Edward Scissorhands actor had originally pre-recorded a video message for Kori but then surprised him with an unexpected video call. Kori’s mother Pixi said, “We were blown away by Captain Jack’s message but then a big package arrived for Kori. There was no note or anything but there was a PS5 inside.”

She continued, “I did a bit of calling round and spoke to one of Johnny Depp’s friends Jason, who has been keeping in touch with us, and he said ‘yep, that’s from JD himself.” The 11-year-old’s mother added, “Kori was totally overwhelmed – then came the call. Johnny was amazing. We are obviously having a really difficult time at the moment but Johnny has made Kori’s dreams come true.”

Talking about Kori, the young boy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and was given a new heart in 2018 – but the organ was rejected. Post that, he underwent a second transplant in January last year and after a traumatic & painful procedure, his body once more did not accept the heart. He is now in palliative care. Kori has more than 200,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Besides the PlayStation from Johnny Depp, Kori has also been sent more than 250 presents by well-wishers from across the globe.

Johnny seriously knows how to win hearts.

