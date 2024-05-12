A few days back, it was reported that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles. Hemsworth recently addressed it while promoting his upcoming post-apocalyptic movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Keep scrolling for more.

Thor, Deadpool, and Wolverine are some of the most popular Marvel characters, with millions of fans, because of the actors portraying them on screen. Due to the poor reception of Marvel movies in the past few years, the studio is proceeding cautiously and has decided to release only one MCU film this year, the Ryan-led movie. For the unversed, it will be the first R-rated movie in the MCU, and the fans eagerly await it.

A few days back, a new trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine was shown at CinemaCon, where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was spotted crying over Wade Wilson’s dead body on a monitor. Mr Paradox explains to Wade that it will happen in the distant future. In an interview with ComicBook, Hemsworth was asked about that scene and whether he had shot for the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer film.

Chris Hemsworth confirmed that the scene shown in Deadpool & Wolverine is a re-used footage from Thor: The Dark World, where Deadpool has reportedly replaced Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki. The Furiosa star said, “It’s really cool. You kind of forget and be like, ‘Oh, cool! I’m part of the team. They’re talking about me!’ when I’m not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other…I think it’s what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it.”

Check out the video where Chris Hemsworth addresses his character Thor’s clip in Deadpool & Wolverine:

Chris Hemsworth says he didn’t know that Thor would be making an appearance in #DeadpoolAndWolverine 😂 (via: @BrandonDavisBD)

pic.twitter.com/FDlqetloxh — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 11, 2024

Shawn Levy helmed Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Emma Corrin, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, which will be released on July 26.

