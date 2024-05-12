Tiffany Haddish has seemingly responded to Insecure star Amanda Seales’ recent criticism of the comedian/actress over the Israel-Palestine rant. The Girls Trip Star’s response comes a day after Amanda Seales reacted to a video where Haddish unleashed a tirade against audience members during a surprise appearance at Netflix Is A Joke’s ‘Outside Joke Fest.’

The viral footage shared by a Pop and Latin Music writer at Rolling Stone showed Tiffany Haddish speaking about the Israel and Palestine conflict and the widespread college protests triggered by the war.

In the clip, Haddish said, “The colleges, right? I don’t give a f**k about that sh*t. I’ve never gone to college. Why would I care about college?” In response, an audience member yelled something at the actress, which began a heated discourse about genocide and college protests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

What Did Amanda Seales Say About Tiffany Haddish?

As the video went viral online, fellow comedian/ actress Amanda Seales sounded off about the clip. Seales filmed herself reacting to the video and criticized Haddish over her rant, asking fans to come see her performance if they disagreed with the Night School star.

Seales said, “I’m not sure what’s going on with sis, but if you want to come to a comedy show where we do care about college and college students, and folks who didn’t go to college, and Black liberation, and Palestine, and Africa, and the Sudan, and Congo, and things that matter… [You] wanna maybe come to an Amanda Seales show.”

Tiffany Haddish Responds To Amanda Seales’ Criticism

In response to Seales’ criticism, Haddish, who released her new book “I Curse You with Joy”, took to social media and seemingly clapped back at the Insecure star. While Haddish does not directly address Seales, she calls out “jealous friends’ who show who they are when ‘opportunity strikes.” She said, “Some people out here will say they’re your friends, and they will constantly, actually, be hating your guts. Really just jealous, wishing they could be where you are, and then when the opportunity strikes, they show who they really are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

The comic then accused people of using her name to stay relevant in their field. She concluded the video by saying she would not disparage them publicly, adding, “If anything, I’ll curse them with joy.”

“I’m glad that my hard work and dedication has gotten me to such a point in my life where they need to use my name to make themselves relevant or to promote whatever they’re promoting … and I’m not going to sh*t on them because they do it enough to themselves,” She said.

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Beau Travis Kelce Accuses Jana Kramer of “Clout Chasing” After Country Singer Claims He’s “Always Drunk”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News