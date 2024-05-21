Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been friends for years, and their social media banter has often caught people’s attention. Now imagine what will happen when these two share the screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, portraying the iconic Marvel characters; it is enough to heighten everyone’s excitement. The team is currently gearing up for the film’s release and is busy with its promotions. Ryan shares how the crew reacted when they saw them on the sets together for the first time.

For the unversed, Ryan appeared as the Merc with a Mouth for the first time in Hugh-led X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, Ryan was underutilized, and the film was also not up to the mark. Hugh announced his retirement from the role with 2017’s Logan, but Ryan successfully pulled him back, and now they are both set to star in the MCU. The upcoming film will be the first R-rated movie in the MCU, and people are glad they are staying true to Wade’s legacy from the comic books.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and director Shawn Levy sat for an interview with Fandango, during which Ryan shared his first day on set with Hugh. The Deadpool & Wolverine’s Deadpool said, “I think the first day Hugh and I were in a scene together in the movie, and we walk down this road together, we were standing side by side. I remember I have never had this happen in my life, a bunch of crew members came up.”

Ryan Reynolds recalled they were filming their dramatic walk-scene, and a crew member told him, “That was the best day of my life.” It was an emotional moment for all. The Deadpool & Wolverine star further spoke about the legacy of these characters and said, “So you realize how much seeing those two guys together, seeing ketchup and mustard together, on the big screen means to people. It’s something we don’t take lightly at all. So we’re very careful when we are talking about the legacy of Wolverine. I mean, we sh*t all over Deadpool’s legacy. But we are very careful with that one and how it relates.”

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman recalled that when the first Deadpool movie was released, Sony’s Chairman and CEO, Tom Rothman, told him to visit the theatres to see people’s reactions. The Deadpool and Wolverine star obliged and went as a plaintiff. Hugh revealed that he was stunned by the hooting and whistling at the theatre he visited. The Logan star can’t imagine what it would be like when the MCU movie comes out. He stated that he and Ryan would hide somewhere to witness the potentially overwhelming reactions.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be released in theatres on July 26.

