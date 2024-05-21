Deadline confirms that A24 is sealing an eight-figure deal to conquer the U.S. rights to Ruben Östlund’s “The Entertainment System Is Down.” This pact was forged with the Paris-based Co-Production Office, which initiated international sales for the project at the Cannes Film Market.

Plot

“The Entertainment System Is Down” plunges into the chaos of a long-haul flight where the entertainment system fails, compelling passengers to face the terrifying void of boredom.

Cast and crew

Currently, details about the cast and crew are sparse. What we do know is that Ruben Östlund serves as both director and producer. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Samantha Morton, Kirsten Dunst, and Nicholas Braun. It is produced by Philippe Bober and Erik Hemmendorff.

Fun fact

Östlund and producer Erik Hemmendorff acquired a real Boeing 747 for the shoot, planning a 70-day production on a studio lot. Östlund revealed this during a Cannes event hosted by Sweden’s Film i Väst.

Release date

As per Deadline, Östlund intends to premiere the movie at Cannes in 2026. However, since the film is still in production, it’s best to approach this news with caution. Who knows what twists lie ahead in the production journey.

What is Keanu Reeves up to?

Keanu Reeves has upcoming projects such as “John Wick Presents: Ballerina” and “Good Fortune.” However, films like “Rally Car,” “Rain,” “Past Midnight,” and several others are currently stuck in development limbo.

John Wick Presents: Ballerina

“John Wick Presents: Ballerina” has undergone filming and is slated for release on June 6, 2025. It derives from an original narrative by Shay Hatten, constituting the inaugural spin-off and the fifth entry within the overarching John Wick franchise. Helmed by director Len Wiseman, the cast features Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, and Keanu Reeves himself. The musical score is crafted by Marco Beltrami and Anna Drubich. Situated amidst the chronology of John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, the storyline centers on a young female assassin embarking on a quest for vengeance against the perpetrators of her family’s demise.

Good Fortune

In January 2024, principal photography commenced for “Good Fortune,” a film written and directed by Aziz Ansari. The cast includes Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari. The film is set in Los Angeles, Aziz Ansari portrays a struggling man whom Keanu Reeves, embodying the angel Gabriel, seeks to assist. To impart a lesson on the limitations of wealth, Gabriel orchestrates a life swap between the protagonist and the affluent Jeff, portrayed by Seth Rogen. As of now, no release date has been disclosed.

