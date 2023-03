Oscar-nominated director Ruben Ostlund, whose latest film “Triangle of Sadness” won last year’s Palme d’Or at Cannes, will be back at the French festival to preside over the jury of its 76th edition.

Ostlund is a Cannes regular, having won the festival’s top prize twice, for “Triangle of Sadness” in 2022 and for “The Square” in 2017. Before that, he presented two films at Un Certain Regard, including “Force Majeure”, which won the Jury Prize, reports ‘Variety’.

“I am happy, proud and humbled to be trusted with the honour of jury president for this year’s competition at the Festival de Cannes,” said Ostlund, who will be the first Swede to head the jury in 50 years, following the footsteps of Ingrid Bergman. “Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival.”

Ostlund further said, quoted by ‘Variety’: “It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever.”

A fervent supporter of moviegoing, he said “cinema has a unique aspect” and “makes us reflect in a different way than when we consume media on individual screens”. When “Triangle of Sadness” played at the Goteborg Film Festival, Ostlund directed the audience inside the theatre to enhance their interactive experience.

Cannes 2023 will see many celebrities from Hollywood, Bollywood and other film industries walking down the red carpet.

