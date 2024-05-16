Even though there hasn’t been any billion-dollar affair from Hollywood so far in 2024, one good thing is that there have been consistently successful films, keeping the ticket windows busy. One such feel-good film, IF, is hitting theatres this Friday. It stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, and others in key roles and it is looking to mark a good opening weekend at the North American box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by John Krasinski, the live-action fantasy comedy is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, and is reportedly, arriving in 4,000 theatres in the domestic market. As far as early reviews are concerned, it has received mixed response so far, but the film is expected to do good with children and family audiences.

As per the report on Variety, IF is expected to rake in at least $35 million at the North American box office during the opening weekend. On the higher end, this collection might come as higher as $45 million. If $40 million or more comes in, it’ll be a really good start, considering the fact that the film doesn’t carry any franchise factor to its benefit. With a $40 million weekend, the film will recover 36.36% of its cost, which sits at $110 million.

Considering the budget of $110 million, IF will need to perform well in the international markets, too, apart from the domestic market. The good news is, the film has already begun its overseas journey and has raked in decent numbers so far. Last weekend, the film released in France and Belgium and so far, a collection of $3.7 million has been achieved. This weekend, it’ll arrive in 56 international territories.

Meanwhile, IF also features a voice cast of Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

