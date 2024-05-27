House Of Lies Trailer Review: Sanjay Kapoor Enters Another Murder Mystery Tunnel With Tens Of Suspects After Murder Mubarak - But This Time With A Ray Of Light!

In the past few years, with the rise of OTT and OTT content on digital platforms, the one thing most of the original content has revolved around is murder mysteries. But just like too many cooks spoil the broth, too many suspects in a murder mystery kill the suspense. Is the new murder mystery in B’town – House of Lies any different from its peers?

The murder mystery, which is all set to stream on Zee 5 from May 31, stars Sanjay Kapoor, Ssmilly Suri, Hitesh Paintal, Simran Kaur Suri, and the late Rituraj Singh. But in a world of murder mysteries, how is this film different?

The 2-minute trailer of House of Lies drags you straight into the investigation of a rich man – Albert Pinto, played by the late Rituraj Singh. What follows next is an investigating officer, Sanjay Kapoor, his assistant, and a bunch of suspects played by many actors who seem to make a comeback. There is a regular blueprint followed next – a wife, an assistant, a friend and a rival, a whole lot of cryptocurrencies, and a murder motive.

But what makes Murder of Lies different from another CID or Crime Patrol episode? Only a lot of suspects. But one murder and many suspects is another abused plot in recent times. In fact, the lead, Sanjay Kapoor himself, was a part of Murder Mubarak.

This time, the only ray of hope and light at the end of the tunnel as Sanjay Kapoor enters this maze of murder mystery is that Sanjay gets the chance to solve the mystery. However, there is nothing new or intriguing the cast offers. And there is nothing that explains why this cannot be another CID episode.

Hopefully, the film does not end up having the most obvious suspect come out as the murderer, trying to keep him or her the most important and genuine character because such storylines are also abused a million times.

Hopefully, House of Lies has a good murderer hiding somewhere in the story and not being a part of this trailer. We hope some mystery exists in this murder mystery.

House Of Lies, arrives on Zee 5 on May 31. Check out the trailer of the film here.





