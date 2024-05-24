2018 in Bollywood was the start of a brand new Universe, a universe that had something new to offer. The horror-comedy Universe that gave Rajkummar Rao the first blockbuster commercial of his career. It has been speculated for a long that a Stree prequel titled Munjya would arrive after Stree’s commercial success.

After five years of waiting, it finally arrives, but the only twist is that this does not seem to be a prequel to Stree but is another standalone story adding another creature to this horror comedy Universe which is now being called the Supernatural Universe. Before Munjya it was Stree, Roohi & Bhediya.

This supernatural Universe’s new creature seems heavily inspired by Lord Of The Rings’ Gollum. However, it might not be that bad for a mid-budget film that offers another fresh story from the rumored Chudail-Daayan tales from the villages of India.

Munjya seems to be a tale of a young boy or a lad who wants to marry a girl called Munni but dies before he can fulfill his wish. In a comic turn of events, his male chudail version bumps into our protagonist, played by Abhay Verma, and his girlfriend, played by Sharvari Wagh.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the trailer has funny moments throughout, and as it is presented as a film for the Gen-Z kids, it definitely seems to cater to its target audience. Supported by Mona Singh brilliantly.

The horror Universe, since the beginning, promised to pick up folk culture stories that are a strong part of their myth meets half-baked realities. After O Stree Kal Aana’s folk tale, Dinesh Vijan’s team came up with Munjya, which was heavily inspired by folk tales of Maharashtra.

The 2-minute 18-second teaser offers a blast of comedy in horror set up, and the film has not revealed the best horror parts in the trailer despite revealing the story, which might be a classic marketing move for a low-budget film.

Promising all good things with its first glimpse, hope this brings back the lost glory of the horror Universe which promised a fun ride with Stree but could not live up to the expectations with Roohi and Bhediya. The trailer currently hints that the film might clearly work for two reasons – for a fresh storyline and aiming at its target audience as Gen-Z!

Check out the trailer of the film here.





