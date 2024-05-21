Savi Trailer Review: Anil Kapoor Shines With His Twisted New Look In Divya Kholssa’s Heist To Get Her Husband Home By Hook Or Crook

How many lines will a simple housewife cross to save her husband? That’s the question at the heart of Abhinay Deol’s Savi, a thriller mystery that focuses on a wife’s quest to get her husband out of jail. What will Savi do to get justice done and fulfill her promise to her young son? If the trailer is anything to go by, then there is nothing off-limits. The trailer promises a lot of high-octane drama and suspense, and here’s what we think of it.

Right from the motion poster, fans have been eager to know the story behind a simple housewife getting blood on her hands. What further raised curiosity was Savi‘s first video teaser, which made a big confession. The teaser is grim and hooks the viewers into the question of who did it. Abhinay Deol’s craft comes through, but there is still much to prove. We only see glimpses of Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, but both have shined in their previous attempts at the thriller genre. It is new territory for Divya Khossla.

Now, with a new, freshly minted Savi trailer, it takes you deeper into the mystery. The 1-minute,e 52-second clip has a suspenseful theme to build on, with just the iteration that Savi is just a housewife, which comes through. Yes, by the looks of it, how could she kill anyone? Butt that is what it takes to get your husband out of jail, so you do it.

As the trailer goes on, we see a happy couple’s life being ruined by an allegation of murder. Desperate for help and to fulfill her promise to her son, Savi takes on the responsibility of breaking into the biggest jail. What follows is a montage of some good and some okay-seeming action. Then enter Anil Kapoor, with different looks and a switched-up Peaky Blinders parody look; he becomes her accomplice and shines through bits and pieces that we see of him.

The stakes get higher, and Savi fights off. The trailer is cut in a classic Mukesh Bhatt fashion, and anytime you feel like you’ve been given all the information. It puts in another twist. The trailer for Savi shines and falls but keeps you hooked with anticipation about seeing Anil Kapoor in a new role; Divya Khossla’s love for her child comes through, but is it enough to get this movie soaring? We will have to wait and see.

