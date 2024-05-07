It’s a thrilling season here in Bollywood, and murder mysteries have become all the rage. Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane star in a new thriller, Savi—A Blood Housewife. The second teaser for Abhinay Deol’s Savi dropped today. And it offers a new twist to the murder mystery genre in this blood-fuelled tale.

A lot of excitement has been built around Abhinay Deo’s Savi—A Bloody Housewife. Right from the motion poster, fans have been eager to know the story behind a simple housewife getting blood on her hands. What further raised curiosity was Savi’s first video teaser, which made a big confession.

In the teaser released on 6th May, fans see Savi as a bruised housewife who says she is planning a jailbreak for someone in England’s most complex jail in three days. In the newly released second teaser, the bruised Divya is seen holding a gun, saying that she is not sure if she will succeed but is determined to continue her almost impossible task. Without leaking the entire plan, Savi’s hints will further keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The teaser is grim and hooks the viewers into the question of who did it. Abhinay Deol’s craft comes through, but there is still much to prove. We only see glimpses of Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, but both have shined in their previous attempts at the thriller genre. It is new territory for Divya Khossla.

Savi – The Bloody Housewife, is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt joined as co-producers. The film appears to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller – action; however, to know the story behind a simple housewife planning a jail break and how she will do it, head to theatres near you on 31st May 2024. The Buzz around Savi is definitely picking up, and it will be interesting to see how it fares at the box office.

