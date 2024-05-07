Billionaire Heiress Ananya Birla Ditches Music Career For Jaw-Dropping 507 Crore Business Move!

Ananya Birla is a name you have definitely heard around, either for her music or as the daughter of Kumar Manglam Das Birla of The Aditya Birla Group. The entrepreneur-turned-singer has also been featured on music labels internationally. But sad news for Ananya Birla fans: The singer is stepping away from music to focus on her massive 507 Crore business ventures. The singer shared her decision on social media, and fans are now reacting to it.

In an emotional post, Ananya Birla said, “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I have reached a stage where balancing the businesses I run and am building + music becoming near impossible, and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express. Thank you for all the love and music I have released over the years. I hope we can appreciate English music made by our people, as there is so much talent in our country. Thank you again. It’s time I focus all my energies on the business world.”

Celebrities also responded to her post. Although supportive, singer Armaan Malik expressed regret at her choice. Actor Bobby Deol and tennis player Sania Mirza wished her well in her future endeavors.

Ananya Birla made her singing debut in 2016 with the single “Livin’ The Life.” Her English single made her the first Indian artist to go platinum and appear on the American national top 40 pop radio show Sirius XM Hits.

Ananya Birla is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, which provides financial services to low-income families and female entrepreneurs in rural India. She is also the founder and CEO of CuroCarte, a luxury e-commerce platform featuring handmade and artisanal products worldwide.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: “Amitabh Bachchan Asked If He Could Come With A Friend & That Friend Was Rekha,” Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recalls Where The Silsila Couple Headed Next [After A Heated Argument]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News