Ananya Birla Gives Voice To Trauma Of The Pandemic Through Her New Single

Pop star Ananya Birla says she has tried to give voice to the trauma of the pandemic through her upcoming electro-pop single.

Titled “Let there be love”, the single will launch on July 31. She recorded the single during lockdown at Ananya’s makeshift home studio in Los Angeles.

Ananya hopes that listeners will develop their own interpretation of the song.

“I feel like we are all going through this collective trauma right now and I wanted to give a voice to that, but also showcase the sparks of hope and positivity that are being born right in the middle of this chaos,” Ananya said.

“Love is that one embodiment that is going to steer us forward through these challenging times. This pandemic has taught me that ultimately it is the love that makes everything right. Today without the love and support of my family, friends and fans I would be somewhat misplaced. The song intentionally has a dance vibe, which I feel was really important because it showcases a sense of hopefulness and happiness in gloomy times. All my music is driven by an urge to connect with people, to share with them in the experience of being human ï¿½ the good, the bad, and the ugly! I don’t think that big questions and big feelings are incompatible with the pop and dance undertone of ï¿½Let there be love’ ï¿½ I want to explore them all in my music! I hope when audiences listen to my song they can resonate with this message and get a glimpse of what’s in my heart, and even if for a brief period, if I can divert their minds from their current situation, it would be a humbling triumph,” she added.

The song is produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and mastered by Dave Kutch.

The singer asserts that “Let there be love” will be her “very first international single release after going independent”.

“It has been a beautiful yet intimidating move, but I felt it was the right transition in my music career. I have recorded over 200 songs so far, but none of them felt like the right one to go out with as my first independent release. During the lockdown, I got the chance to record over and over in my makeshift home studio and write my heart out without the daunting limitations of deadlines,” she said.

Ananya continued: “This gave me a lot of creative freedom to experiment. When I recorded ï¿½Let there be love’, it just all clicked and I instantly knew this was going to be my first release. A big thank you to my management, my team and family whose immense support has helped me reach where I am today. This is only the first song from what we have in store for you in the upcoming months. I’m so grateful to have the right partners on board and with this global release I am looking forward to making India proud on an international level.”

