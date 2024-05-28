Aryan Khan Is Laughing, Giggling & Expressing! That's It - That's The News & The Internet Can't Keep Calm [PS. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Aryan Tum Nahi Samjhoge!] - Watch

The internet went crazy after they spotted rare footage of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. A viral clip from IPL’s grand finale between KKR and SRH has been getting a lot of love, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan‘s eldest one! In the clip, Aryan can be seen smiling, laughing, and goofing around.

Now generally, Aryan has always been spotted in a serious demeanor, and its rare that the upcoming director is seen eased out, chilling and relaxing publicly. In fact the first footage from KKR’s winning moment also saw him maintaining his calm and congratulating his father.

But now a viral clip from Kolkata Knight Riders’ glorious victory is going viral and the internet cannot keep its calm as Aryan Khan can be seen laughing and goofing around with as many as ten expressions on his face.

This comes as a rare surprise for his fans, who, by the way, are millions. Looking at this viral video, the internet is celebrating the rarity of Aryan’s expressions, looking so cute and enjoying without any hesitation or inhibition.

The video was shared by an Instagram handle entertainment_tvofficial, and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Save kar li main to.” Another user wrote, “Ye Hasta bhi hai?” A third comment read, “Mere ko aisa dhak dhak ho rela hai.” A pun wrote, “Apni behen ki acting kar raha hai shayad!”

Just look at this video, and you will even say, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Aryan, Tum Nahi Samjhoge!”

On the work front, the superstar kid has wrapped up the shooting for his debut series Stardom, and recently, a lot of stars were spotted at the wrap-up party. Aryan was reportedly offered The Archies by Zoya Akhtar, but he politely refused the offer to make his debut as a director.

And coming back to his rare video – Why so cute Aryan? Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itne khoobsoorat dikho!

