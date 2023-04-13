Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also saw Salman Khan in a cameo appearance, continues to be an all-time favourite movie amongst its fans. While many have often expressed their anger and called it politically incorrect, the leading lady recently opened up about choosing a different ending. Kajol recently sat down for a detailed interview and made some shocking revelations.

For the unversed, helmed by Karan Johar, the film has Kajol playing the tomboy character of Anjali, who’s best friends with Rahul (SRK). Rahul is in love with Tina (Rani Mukerji), who got married. However, things change when Tina dies after delivering their baby girl. Years later, Rahul’s daughter reunites him with Anjali, who’s about to get married to Aman (Salman Khan). However, given the perfect ending, Anjali chooses Rahul over Aman, and both reunite.

However, in her recent interview, Kajol said she would have changed the climax and chosen Aman over Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While speaking to Humans Of Bombay, when Kajol was asked who she would have picked in the end, she said there was no choice. She quipped, “On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman’s character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is.”

Kajol also said, “My version of Anjali would never be wearing a saree. She would be wearing those track pants and fab, expensive sneakers with it and make that look good.”

Once Karan Johar also revealed that Shabana Azmi bashed him over the phone. During his appearance at the film festival of Melbourne, KJo said, “She told me, ‘what have you shown? That a girl has short hair, so she’s not attractive, and now her hair is long and she’s pretty? What do you have to say to this?’ I said I’m sorry. She said, what? That’s all you have to say?’ I said yes because I know you’re right.”

Coming back, how many of you agree with Kajol? Do let us know!

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

