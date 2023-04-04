Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, never misses a chance to give his 2 cents on things happening across Bollywood. Be it about the upcoming releases or who is leading which film, he makes sure Tweet about anything and everything. This afternoon, reports of Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, director of War 2, surface. The first instalment, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Now in a surprising turn of events, Anand got replaced by Ayan Mukerji, who will reportedly helm his first YRF’s Spy-universe film. Now reacting to the latest update, the self-proclaimed critic took to Twitter to launch an attack on Rani Mukerji, whom he has considered the reason behind all this. Scroll down to read in detail.

On his Twitter account KRK Tweeted, “Bollywood people work like Bhedchaal. So now every actor wants to do an action film. Because Pathaan is a hit. So Hrithik is doing fighter and War 2 because he wants to become SRK. But these actors don’t understand that nobody can become SRK. So they should different films.”

KRK went on to claim, “According to my sources, Siddharth Anand refused to direct film #Waar2 because script is not having anything new. Therefore, Aditya Chopra is forced to hire another director to Direct waar2! And Any Khan actor will never do guest appearance in the film of Hrithik.” “Breaking News:- Rani Mukherjee forced Aditya Chopra to sign Ayan Mukherjee to save his career when no actor is ready to do his film. Ayan is cousin of Rani. Now #YRF is having 80% staff from Bangal, So you can say that it’s a full time Bangali production house, not Punjabi.”

“Today Rani Mukherjee, her brother and her cousins are running #YRF and #UdayChopra is sitting at home. Life main Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai,” concluded KRK.

Well, what are your thoughts on KRK’s claims against Rani Mukerji? Do let us know.

