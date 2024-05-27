Kolkata Knight Riders have won the latest edition of IPL, and the internet is beaming with pictures of Shah Rukh Khan getting a tight hug from Suhana Khan, being coaxed by Gauri Khan, getting high-fived by Aryan Khan, and having a bunny jump by Abram Khan. All thanks to one man – Gautam Gambhir!

Gautam Gambhir’s Paycheck For IPL 2024!

Initially, it was reported that to bring Gambhir back to KKR, SRK offered the star cricketer a blank cheque and was desperate for Gambhir to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in this season of IPL and take the team to victory!

Everything went as per Shah Rukh Khan’s plan, and under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership, KKR won the IPL 2024. Reports suggest that Gautam was paid a whopping 25 crore to coach the team! And looking at that victorious smile on SRK‘s face, it is clear that spending such a huge amount on Gambhir paid well!

Will Gambhir Settle For A 60% Paycut?

But it seems like Gautam might give the KKR coach position to coach the better and bigger team. A report by Hindustan Times suggests that Gautam was offered the position of coach in Team India after Rahul Dravid’s tenure was completed. Even Gautam is keen on the position.

However, Dravid was reportedly paid 10 crore per year as the coach of the Indian Cricket Team, and Gautam Gambhir will be paid on the same lines. But the star cricketer is keen to take the offer, and if he does, he will settle for a 60% pay cut from what he was being paid in KKR.

A report quoted by CrickIt via Dainik Jagran says, “Gambhir finds himself in a bit of a precarious position pertaining to applying for the position, given that he also needs to have a word with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a key role in bringing the former India opener back to Kolkata.”

Now, it would be interesting to see if Gautam Gambhir leaves KKR on a high celebratory note to perform his National duties as a cricketer or if he will take the professional route and weigh his options.

