Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is all set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series, The Royals. As fans are excited to witness her charisma on the digital space, there was also a time when life was quite turbulent for the actress. In March 2018, Aman had filed a case of alleged financial fraud and sexual assault on a Mumbai-based buisnessman which had sent shockwaves in the industry.

According to a news report in the Tribune, the businessman Sarfaraz alias Aman Khanna was accused of alleged sexual assault and financial fraud by Zeenat Aman and was also arrested by the police officials over the same. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress had filed the police complaint at the Juhu Police Station after which the accused was arrested and produced in a local court. However, the case was soon handed over to the Crime Branch.

Before that, Zeenat Aman had also filed a case against Aman Khanna for allegedly stalking her on January 2018. He was also arrested back then but was released the following month via bail. However, in her new complaint, the Don actress had alleged Khanna of sexual misconduct and a financial fraud of a whopping 15.40 crore.

Zeenat Aman had mentioned in her complaint on how Aman Khanna had duped her of her money allegedly on the pretext of finalizing a property deal with her. The incidents had taken place between 2010 and 2015 which came as a shocking revelation for the industry fraternity and her fans. Khanna was booked under various sections of IPC after the complaint by the actress.

Some reports also stated that Zeenat Aman was reportedly married to Aman Khanna. The latter’s lawyer had argued that this was a case of a matrimonial dispute between a husband and wife. Sarfaraz aka Khanna was sent to the custody of the Crime Branch till March 28, 2018. He was eventually granted bail in December 2020 after he agreed to pay a total amount of 12.60 crores to the actress within a period of 17 months.

