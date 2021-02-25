From her sunny beach-side beautiful photo to her morning avatar, Ananya Panday always makes sure to engage her fans and surprise them with lovely clicks!

No wonder, this time, the youth style icon rose the temperature by sporting a nude bikini top paired with printed separates and posted the same on her social media. Needless to say, her ardent followers couldn’t stop praising the actress, as in no time pf her posting the images, the comments section was filled with ‘❤️’ and ‘🔥’ emojis.

Ananya Panday captioned the picture: ‘I wanna say ‘you snooze you lose’ but I kinda wanna snooze and not lose 😗

In the series of pictures uploaded, Ananya Panday struck different poses, all of which highly complimented her.

The popularity of the young star knows no bounds and has been only extending, ever since she hit the silver screens. The newcomer has quite some exciting projects in her pipeline.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is the youngest actress to have a Pan-India film, ‘Liger’, opposite Vijay Deverokonda. She also has Shakun Batra’s next in the pipeline which also stars Deepika Padukone in the film. Well, we are quite excited to watch her films, what about you?

