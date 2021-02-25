Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s love life was quite controversial, we must say. She has always dated actors who created a lot of trouble for her. Be it Salman Khan or Vivek Oberoi; both these actors were head over heels in love with the actress. We all have heard several stories about them, but did you know there was a time when the Dum actor had shared a meme on his former flame, which created so much controversy that he had to apologise for the same.

Vivek had shared a meme on Aishwarya‘s personal life and deleted the controversial tweet after being severely criticised on social media. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Vivek Oberoi had once posted a meme on Twitter with three panels, one featuring him, another with Salman Khan and a third with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. The meme, a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, was called “crass” and “distasteful”.

“Sometimes, what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls. I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever,” Vivek Oberoi tweeted. “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies.. tweet deleted,” the actor added. Check out the tweet below:

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies🙏🏻 tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Opening up about the controversy, Oberoi told reporters that he had shared the meme because he found it funny and did not understand “why people are making a big deal about this. Someone sent me a creative meme where I was being made fun of. I just wrote, ‘Ha ha,’ and appreciated the other person. When Someone makes fun of you, you should laugh and not take it so seriously. I even wrote there that there’s nothing political about it. It’s life and such things happen in life that you are with Someone and then you move on in life,” he said.

Social media was quick to blast Vivek Oberoi, who was promoting his upcoming film “PM Narendra Modi” over his “distasteful” tweet.

Many Bollywood actors, too, spoke against this meme. Sonam Kapoor called the meme “disgusting and classless” ‘in a tweet, while Urmila Matondkar, the Congress candidate from Mumbai North, called out Oberoi for not having the courtesy of pulling down the tweet despite criticism.

The National Commission for Women sent a notice to Vivek Oberoi, asking him to give an explanation for sharing the “insulting” and “misogynist” tweet.

Well Well! Vivek surely did invite a lot of trouble with his mistake

