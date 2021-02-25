Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in B-town. Earlier today, the 47-year-old actress shared a monochrome throwback picture where she was showing off her perfectly sculpted torso leaving the netizens stunned with her hot bod. Scroll down to read below.

Malaika shared the picture on her Instagram and it has currently over 115k likes and 425 comments.

Sharing the picture on the internet, Malaika Arora captioned it, “Run malla run……. pic @farrokhchothia #thursdaythrowback”. The Instagram star can be seen wearing a wrap-around blouse and paired with a white matching skirt and running in the wild.

Take a look at the picture here:

Katrina Kaif reacted to Malaika Arora’s picture and commented, “One of my favorite photo shoots”. Tahira Kashyap also reacted to the picture and left fire emojis in the comments section.

Malaika also happens to have a joint brand fashion and lifestyle brand with Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu called The Label Life.

Recently, they have collaborated with Starbucks India and have come up with such pretty mugs. Sharing the first glimpse on her Instagram, Malaika Arora spoke about what brings her joy and captioned it, “#TheLabelLife: Today I choose joy because I’m an eternal optimist. So here’s to joy! We @thelabellife collaborated with @starbucksindia to bring you a joyous collection that celebrates the everyday and to continue spreading this lovely message of choosing to start your day with positivity, I invite YOU to share your stories of joy with us.”

That’s one pretty collection, we must say.

Malaika Arora is quite active on Instagram and has recently shared a video playing with a pup. The diva shared it with a fun caption that read, “My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco …. she has my ♥️ ( can’t say the same for Casper who is shit scared of coco )”.

