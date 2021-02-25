Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday shared a note her mother Sridevi on wrote to her, on the occasion of the late superstar’s third death anniversary.

The note, which Janhvi shared on Instagram, read: “Love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world.”

Janhvi Kapoor captioned it: “Miss u”

Sridevi died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by drowning accidentally in a bathtub in a hotel in Dubai, where she went for a family wedding.

Starting her career at the age of four in the devotional film “Thunaivan”, Sridevi worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. For her great contribution to the country’s art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.

