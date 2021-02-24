It isn’t every day that a superstar is born, and a lady proudly flaunting that tag is a sight that is rare. At a time when men dominated the Hindi Film Industry and ruled it, Sridevi emerged as a woman with her own charm that didn’t need a man to support it. Bollywood’s first female super, Sri went on to star in someone of the most iconic films of her time and even after her comeback rules the Box Office with every flick. While all of that is a golden feather in her platinum hat, the actor managed to guard her personal life most efficiently.

It makes every heart heavy till date to talk about the actor in the past. Sridevi left for her heavenly abode in 2018 following a tragic cardiac arrest in Dubai. The actor married Boney Kapoor back in 1996 and the two were completely in love. But in a throwback video that has gone viral, the actor can be seen saying that she doesn’t want to take a risk with love and believes in an arranged marriage.

Anything about Sridevi and especially videos from the past when they make it to the mainstream makes news. The video we are talking about is an interview from the times she was still single and yet to meet Boney Kapoor. When the interviewer asked if there ever be an emperor in the queen’s life, she said, “Yet to find one. I have to ask my mum about it.”

Further, The Hawa Hawai actor was asked if she believes in arrange marriage. To this, a laughing Sridevi replied, “Yes, I do. I don’t want to take a risk. If at all something goes wrong, I can blame her.” But she was quick to clarify that she was kidding but is also believes in arrange marriage. We are sure Boney Kapoor must have done something too romantic to win her heart and change her mind.

Boney Kapoor even has time and again spoken about his love for the late actor. In a conclave in 2013, he expressed how Sridevi’s first impression in a Tamil film in the 70s is etched in his mind. The producer even said Solva Sawan has a special place in his heart.

