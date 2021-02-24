Actress Renuka Shahane, who made a place for herself in our hearts with performances in projects like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Surabhi and more, has a strong message for all aspiring stars.

Advertisement

Renuka, who recently directed the Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar starrer Tribhanga, revealed that she has been rejected time and again during auditions. Read all about it below.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Renuka Shahane had a word of caution for young actors. While revealing that she has been rejected several times on the basis of her auditions, she said, “People think you have done so much work and now it is easy. That is not the case. Even today, I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected on the basis of auditions. And it is fine. As an actor, it does not mean you are a bad actor, you are just not fit for that role. That’s it.”

During the same conversation, Renuka Shahane also spoke about the changing times in the entertainment world. she said, “It has become digital, very different. Prior to my sabbatical, we used to work in weekly soaps and now there are only daily soaps. Everything functions digitally, nothing is really happening on celluloid in filmmaking as such.”

Renuka continued, “It is easier for everybody to become filmmakers and content providers. At the same time, it is more difficult to be different and unique, to stand out and do something which is very unique.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Flirted With Ranbir Kapoor At The Age Of 12? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Thought So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube