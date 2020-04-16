EXCLUSIVE! Shah Rukh Khan WAS NOT Interested In Entering Bollywood, Reveals His Circus Co-Star Renuka Shahane

Shah Rukh Khan started his acting journey with amazing TV shows like Fauji and Circus. In 1992, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana. However, the first film he worked in was Dil Aashna Hai. Once SRK stepped in the world of films, there was no looking back. However, Khan has a loyal fan following from his TV days.

Due to lockdown, one of his best 90s TV shows Circus is being aired on Doordarshan again. His fans who couldn’t watch it during that time are enjoying every episode featuring the young and cute SRK. The show also stars Renuka Shahane, Sameer Khakhar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rekha Sahay and others. It’s a lovely TV shows depicting the life of people working in Circus.

Koimoi spoke to Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star Renuka Shahane about those good old days. The actress told us that even at that time, the superstar had a good fan following because of his show Fauji. His fans used to come on the sets of Circus to meet him. When asked if he ever spoke about stardom and working in films with her, Renuka said that at that time, the Dil Se actor had no interest in working in Bollywood films.

Renuka Shahane said, “He used to discuss with me as he was getting offers for films. There were a lot of offers for people who were doing television; especially the new, young actors, full of energy. But when he was doing Circus, he was really not interested in films. He used to discuss with us. He was very happy doing television. He comes from a theatre background and he had a very different take. I remember, when he did his first film, Dil Aashna hai, at that time also for him, it was a completely different way of working and functioning as compared to television.”

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress added, “You become like a family when you are shooting for television. That wasn’t the same while doing a film. I guess he had to learn how to become a film star (laughs). He was very comfortable on the sets of Circus.”

In his career of almost 3 decades, Shah Rukh Khan has given us fantastic films like Baazigar, Darr, DDLJ, Dil Se, Devdas, Swades, Chak De! India, Dear Zindagi and the list goes on and on. It’s hard to believe that at one point, he wasn’t keen to do films!

