Actress Zareen Khan has been in the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. She made her Bollywood debut with Anil Sharma’s period drama Veer co-starring Salman Khan. She was even nominated for the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

In spite of having a splashy debut, the actress claim that she was never given a chance to break out of her image as a Katrina Kaif lookalike. Her physical resemblance to Katrina made a lot of headlines when the film Veer was released in 2010.

Talking about it to Times Of India, Zareen Khan said that even the audience is culpable in promoting this narrative. The actress said, “Yes, in the beginning, it was the whole lookalike thing… Honestly, I don’t even know from where it had creeped out. Even before my pictures or my interviews came out, a random picture, from my Facebook account, was being circulated with claims that she looks like Katrina.”

The 33-year-old actress also said, “Back then, social media was not as powerful as it is today, and we were majorly dependent on media houses and newspapers. So, I somehow feel that the public was not really given a chance to see me and have a perception of their own. It was fed to them as gossip. Our audience is also a little gullible that way, believing whatever they are fed instead of forming their own opinion.”

Zareen Khan also recounted how being overweight became an issue for her. She said that she weighed 100 kgs before entering the industry. Even after losing 40 kgs, Zareen was shocked that she was still being fat-shamed.

“I was called ‘Fatrina’. Even when I went out for events, nothing good was ever written about me; they would talk only about my weight,” she said.

