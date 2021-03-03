Last year Mukesh Khanna made a lot of headlines. From his comments on Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii to calling the Kapil Sharma Show ‘vulgar’ and rejecting the invitation, the veteran actor didn’t miss a chance to be in the news. Read to know the scoop below.

The cast of Mahabharat had a reunion on the show and Mukesh who played Bhishma in the show was the only person missing from the episode.

Mukesh Khanna penned a long note on Instagram in Hindi that read, “This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Mukesh continued, “Now it is also true that people will ask me how can anyone refuse a big show like Kapil Sharma. The biggest actors go there. They might go but Mukesh Khanna will not go! Gufi (Paintal) asked me the same question that those people are going to invite us after the Ramayana. I said, all of you go, I will not go. I was the one to refuse.”

Finally, the veteran actor revealed the reason for not attending The Kapil Sharma Show and called it cheap and vulgar. Mukesh Khanna continued writing, “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs.”

Mukesh also took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh and wrote, “I do not understand laugh so much with this show. They place a fellow on the throne in the center. His job is to laugh. Even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now sister Archana does it. And what is their job? Just to laugh.”

Besides Mukesh Khanna, his co-stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan attended the Kapil Sharma Show.

