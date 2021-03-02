Sushant Singh Rajput passing away was the biggest shock witnessed by every Bollywood buff. The actor hanged himself to death at his Bandra apartment. While an investigation by CBI is yet to come to a verdict, it also opened up the drug nexus in Bollywood. The Kapil Sharma show once created an episode amidst it all and faced the wrath of SSR fans. Read on for all the details!

It was back in October when Kiku Sharda (Baccha Yadav) turned into a crazy reporter. He seemed to be taking a dig at one of the leading news portals where the anchors keep screaming at the top of his voice. While Bachcha turned into the leading host, Krushna Abhishek (Sapna) turned his co-host.

Gracing the show was Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha. Kiku Sharda cracked a silly joke in form of a question to Manoj. When the actor tried to answer, The Kapil Sharma Show comedian kept screaming, “Bataiye na, boliye na.. bolenge nahi aap?” We all know where this dig was targeted at!

In another sequence, Kiku Sharda asked for a glass of water from Krushna Abhishek. The latter said, “Glass nahi hai sir, Jug hai.” Another controversy was ignited the moment Kiku started shouting “Mujhe dug do” in reference to the drug row in Bollywood.

Many Sushant Singh Rajput fans found this offending and a mockery of the sensitive scenario. Taking to Twitter, a lot of SSR fans began trending #BoycottTheKapilSharmaShow

This reportedly even led to a dip in viewership of The Kapil Sharma Show episode. Many other shows and actors have witnessed this boycott by Sushant Singh Rajput fans.

In the latest happening, Sushant Singh Rajput fans even decided to boycott Chehre despite the makers replacing Rhea Chakraborty from the film.

