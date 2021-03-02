Pratyusha Banerjee’s sudden demise came as a shock to the entire nation along with her fans. The young actress was popularly known for the role of Anandi that she played in Balika Vadhu. Late actresses’ ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh is now opening up about how he wants to start a family with his wife soon. Read to know the scoop below.

Pratyusha died back in 2016 and Rahul was charged with abetment of suicide and was making headlines every now and then.

Talking about moving ahead in life with his wife’s support, Rahul Raj Singh in a conversation with SpotboyE said, “Like anyone else even I wish to live a happy life. I also want to overcome my loss and move on with happy memories. No one wants pain and sadness in life. I’m married for two year but still waiting for the right time to start a family. My parents and wife have a lot of hope in me. And I want to keep them happy as they supported me in my hard times. They trusted me.”

Talking about embracing parenthood, Rahul Raj Singh further said, “I wish to become a dad, especially when I read about others or see my friends enjoying that happy phase of parenthood with their kids. But I feel till the time I don’t prove myself, I’ll have to wait as I don’t want my children to be part of all the bad times in my life. But again, I can’t be selfish so I feel it will be my wife’s decision too about when to have kids. But abhi time hai.”

Rahul Raj Singh also opened up on his wife’s contribution to his life. All the ups and downs he had to go through, after what happened between him and Pratyusha Banerjee, the actor said, “Since I got married, my wife has been part of my ups and down. I’m blessed that God has sent her to be with me. After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I’m still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I’m standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain. However, god has help me come this far, but I still have a long way.”

What are your views on Rahul Raj Singh’s views on embracing parenthood and how his life changed after Pratyusha’s death? Tell us in the comments below.

