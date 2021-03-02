Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are household names now. Be it existing actors like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta or former stars like Neha Mehta & Disha Vakani, fans love them all. With a bigger fan base comes bigger paychecks. It is for long being said that TMKOC actors earn massive salaries. Is it true? Sunayana Fozdar is reacting to the rumours!

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sunayana. Yesterday, we revealed to you about her take on Disha Vakani returning to the show. She also shared all the updates she had around the same. Now, the actress is opening up on rumours of huge paychecks.

Sunayana Fozdar shared, “As a person toh hume hamesha lagega ki hume aur aage badhna hai. So what is too much? Nothing is too much even for a person. So, it’s very subjective.”

Sunayana Fozdar continued, “But we are working in pandemic yaar, thoda bohot milna toh banta hai. We all deserve to get paid working in such a situation. We as actors, hum bina mask ke ek dusre ke samne bol rahe hai. At least, in office setups, you have the option of wearing a mask, here we’re not. But touch wood, everything is fine and we’re all safe.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress maintains a huge diva vibe on her social media. Asked if that even turned a hindrance, given that Neha Bhabhi has always been very simple, Sunayana replied, “We all as actors, we have our own personalities as well. And these days, people have also understood that, with social media coming into play. It’s not necessary that you are exactly what you are as the character you play. Even film actors, when they do some project, they’re just themselves on Instagram.

“As actors, we have the opportunity to be ourselves and show our different sides to the world. I also feel that people are liking that. I think that is something I never thought about, that ‘I want to do totally something different. I had my own touch to what I want to show to people. Y’all say I’m a diva but I find it funny because personally, I’m a goofball,” Sunayana Fozdar concluded.

