To debut with a strong backing of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is every actor’s dream. Just like Tiger Shroff did in Heropanti, actor Ahan Shetty too is all set to make his debut with an NGE film titled ‘Tadap.’

To make this official, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn – the two biggies of the industry – who have previously also collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala – took to their social media and gave a shoutout to the new entrant. Sharing the poster of the film, they also announced the film’s release date, aka September 24, 2020.

Akshay Kumar posted the poster of Tadap on his social media, writing, “Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September. @ahan.shetty @tarasutaria @milan.a.luthria @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi”

Ajay Devgn posted, “This is Emotional. Ahan has grown up so quickly! 💥 Heartiest congratulations to @suniel.shetty for @ahan.shetty’s first film. Happy that he’s in the capable hands of Sajid Nadiadwala & Milan Luthria. ❤️ Watch #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap on 24th September in cinemas 💥 @tarasutaria @milan.a.luthria @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala too shared the poster of Tadap, writing, “Presenting the next #NGETalent to the world @ahan.shetty 🔥 Can’t wait to witness the magic you’ve created on the Big Screens! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap An Incredible Love Story releases on 24th Sept! 💥@tarasutaria @milan.a.luthria @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi #FoxStarStudios”

Sharing the second poster of Tadap, the production house wrote, “This magical moment that we’ve been waiting for is finally here! ✨ Iss #Tadap ka intezaar hua khatam 🔥 #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap – An Incredible Love Story releases on 24th Sept in cinemas! @ahan.shetty @tarasutaria @milan.a.luthria @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi #FoxStarStudios

Fox Star Studios took to their social media handle to share, “Empathetic yet Fierce! 🔥 That’s what he’s all about! Introducing @ahan.shetty in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap releasing on 24th Sept 💥 #FoxStarStudios @tarasutaria @milan.a.luthria @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson”

Starring opposite Ahan Shetty is the lovely Tara Sutaria, who entered the showbiz two years ago. Tadap is a love story waiting to unravel in the most exciting way with a fresh pairing. The audiences are surely in for a lovely treat.

Ahan Shetty’s debut with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the legacy as Suneil Shetty too was launched by the producer and he feels blessed and elated to be contributing yet again.

Ahan’s first look has given way to an enormous wave of excitement among audiences and the anticipation to see a new face on the silver screen is going to be testing for audiences.

‘Tadap’ is a Milan Luthria directorial, Starring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam.

