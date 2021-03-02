Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose film Kai Po Che completed eight years recently, took to social media on Monday to share his experience of making the film.

The story of the film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life, and Kapoor said that it took him three years to adapt the book to screen.

“Ep4 Adapting the book to a screenplay wasnt as simple as i thought. It took us 3 years to make the transition. #kaipoche #8yearsofkaipoche @sushantsinghrajput @theamitsadh @rajkummar_rao @chetanbhagat @anaygoswamy #supratiksen,” posted Abhishek Kapoor along with a video of the making of the film.

Kai Po Che stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Manav Kaul and Amrita Puri. The film also marked Sushant’s debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor is readying to release his new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The film is a romantic drama and is expected to release on July 9. Ayushmann plays the role of a crossfit athlete in the film while Vaani plays his love interest.

