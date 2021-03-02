A sign of a great actor is when they don’t stop amazing us and continue upping their game with every passing film and that’s what Kartik Aaryan is all about. Ever since the industry and the audience have placed their trust in him, he has remained unstoppable – at the box office as well as an artist.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka dropped its teaser online this morning. And staying true to its title the film has packed a dhamakedaar teaser. From the first shot of the teaser, Kartik steals the show as Arjun Pathak. A man who’s super anxious to go live for a news channel and is being constantly coaxed by Amruta Subhash to keep the show running. Aaryan keeps you hooked as he anxiously and nervously mouths the opening credits to his show and manages to give the right take.

Just a few seconds and we’re pulled into this teaser like some magnetic force and all credit goes to Kartik Aaryan. The actor delivers a powerful act and is surely one of the most intense scenes in this thriller. Kartik Aaryan who’s shared the teaser on his social media, has captioned it saying, Main hoon Arjun Pathak

Advertisement

Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga 🙏🏻

#Dhamaka 💥

Coming soon, only on Netflix 🔥”

Kartik Aaryan has explored into the thriller genre for the first time and we must say that picking this Ram Madhvani’s film has been his best decision. The actor surely has an eye for good scripts and films that have scope for him to grow as an actor. Dhamaka sees him play a news anchor who gets stuck in a situation with a mysterious bomb blast. With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.

Dhamaka will release soon on Netflix and this will mark the actor’s debut on digital world. The thriller was shot in a bio-bubble in Mumbai in December 2020- with a crew of 300 adhering to the strictest protocols of sanitisation for maximum safety from COVID-19. It’s even said that the actor had managed to complete the shoot for the film in just 10 days. Dhamaka will premiere exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries and going by the teaser, we can surely can’t wait for this one.

Must Read: The White Tiger Producer Mukul Deora Exclusive: “Lot Of People Questioned Me On The Decision To Back This Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube