Musician-turned-producer and a successful entrepreneur, The White Tiger producer Mukul Deora is celebrated in the expansive worlds of art and entertainment for his ability to bring his vision to life whether it is through melodious tunes or powerful stories.

After he made a strong debut with the music album Stray in 2006, Deora went on to co-found the hugely influential Bha—a collective of DJs, graphic designers, and artists, credited with kick-starting India’s underground club culture. On the other hand, Deora also launched ‘Expressway’, a compilation of abstract electronica on Dudup, his very own record label. On the changing era of music, he adds, “I have taught myself to make music and hence it is easy for me to embrace new elements. I like experimenting with different kinds of art forms and here, I wanted to add a novel twist of melody to my voice with some hip-hop beats. The genre of hip-hop has grown today and I am so glad that it is being recognized more. The emotional angle to it is amazing.”

An established member of the entertainment industry in India with a film like Bheja Fry 2, his recent achievement in this field was the Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and debutant Adarsh Gourav-starrer The White Tiger.

Mukul successfully transformed Aravind Adiga’s novel The White Tiger into a film that has resonated with millions of Netflix watchers. Mukul Deora shares, “The book is full of mixed emotions. It made me feel a zillion things. The moment I completed the book, I was sure that this book has a uniqueness to it that has never been explored before. I never had this perspective of India which the writer showcased. A lot of people questioned me on the decision to back this film, calling it too dark and too edgy. But the story just had a hold on me and it was important for me to represent it through film.”

Mukul is a passionate filmmaker and hence, along with his music, he wishes to produce more movies. Talking about his potential future projects, he concludes, “In the end, it’s all just nonsense in your mind, until you can make it happen. The world will accept your existence if you make it happen.”

