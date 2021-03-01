Though cinema has always been a democratic approach to presenting the artists’ art, but the phrase ‘hurting religious sentiments’ has made headlines, including names of many stars. One such incident happened during the release of Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover & Zareen Khan’s Hate Story 3.

Being a Muslim, Zareen faced many trolls questioning her beliefs for her religion. She didn’t go into a shell and not answer them. Instead, she took a braver route hitting back at the trolls like a boss.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “Not everybody is going to like me and I’m ok with that there are a lot of Muslim fans who have been giving me a lot of hate in the name of religion. The only thing I want to tell them is that I’m a Muslim, I know my Islam, and Islam also teaches you not to raise fingers at anybody else.”

Zareen Khan also added, “This work that I’ve done is between me and my God. At the end of the day, I’m answerable to my God and not these humans, so if they don’t like me, they should not watch my movie.”

This reminded us of an article penned by King Khan Shah Rukh Khan for The Outlook titled as ‘Being A Khan’. In that piece, he expressed his unfiltered opinion about being a Muslim in India. Though in a remarkably candid way, he attracted too many trolls bashing him for the same.

A portion of his article read, “I sometimes become the inadvertent object of political leaders who choose to make me a symbol of all that they think is wrong and unpatriotic about Muslims in India. Rallies have been held where leaders have exhorted me to leave my home and return to what they refer to as my ‘original homeland’”.

