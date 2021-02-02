As soon as Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer in 2010, she was in no time compared to Katrina Kaif, who was reaching the top of her game then. The label of Katrina’s lookalike was embossed on her ever since then, and the Aksar 2 actor is now opening up on the same. If her latest chat is to go by, the comparison between her and Kaif has done no good to her career as no one wants to work with a duplicate. Read on to know more about the same.

Advertisement

After making her debut in 2010 with Veer, which was a magnum opus and had a lot riding on it, Zareen Khan did not appear in many Bollywood films. She was seen in projects like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, 1921 and a few others. She also made a few cameos and performed a couple of dances here and there. But the actor had a good line up for 2020 with Punjabi projects and a few music videos.

Advertisement

Now as per the Free Press Journal, Zareen Khan is opening up about the comparison with Katrina Kaif that has stayed with her for the past 11 years. Talking about the same, she said how people come in the game to make a mark and not be a shadow. She expressed how it has been more than a decade but the tag still isn’t faded even a bit.

Zareen Khan said, “People come in the industry to create an identity for themselves and not to be someone else’s lookalike or shadow. I have struggled to make a place for myself in Bollywood for 11 years, but till date, people tag me as Katrina’s lookalike. No filmmaker wants to work with a lookalike or duplicate.”

Talking about the resemblance, Zareen Khan said she has a universal face, and it is not only Katrina Kaif she looks like. She is also compared to Preity Zinta and Pooja Bhat. Zareen said, “I think I have a universal face. I apparently look like a lot of people. Some call me Pooja Bhatt’s resemblance, some say Preity Zinta, some even state I am Sunny Leone’s lookalike. I don’t understand why don’t I ever look like Zareen Khan to people.”

Must Read: Karan Johar Drops Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Takht Owing To Current Political Conditions In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube