Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 began in September 2018. Parth Samthaan, who portrayed the role of Anurag Basu, garnered massive popularity among the audience. However, the Ekta Kapoor show went off-air last year amid the lockdown due to Parth opting out and the makers reportedly not finding an apt replacement.

Advertisement

There were several reasons surrounding why Parth left the show. Squashing all the rumours, the actor recently revealed that Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 became too monotonous for him and that he couldn’t do the same role for a very long time. However, fans expected to see him in a different role in another daily soap. Now in the latest report, the actor opened up about his plans of returning to TV.

Advertisement

Talking to E Times, Parth Samthaan said, “Right now, I am very happy exploring various platforms. At least for now, I am not in the frame of mind to go back to the world of television.” While fans may be a bit disappointed with not being able to see him on TV anymore, but he will be seen in a web series, Hero. Although not many details about it have been revealed yet, the actor frequently shares glimpses of his preparation for the project.

Parth Samthaan also revealed his healthy lifestyle. He said, “Fitness is part of a healthy lifestyle not just for me, but everyone. I see a lot of people getting into it to have a fit body. I am very serious about my fitness-not because I want to look better than others with an attractive body, but because I just want to be a better version of my own self.” He added, “I am not competing with anyone to look good or more handsome than others. I love to work out and fitness has been a focal point in my life. Along with workouts, I also follow a strict diet chart.”

The actor will be celebrating his birthday on March 11. Parth Samthaan revealed that he is already getting cakes and gifts from fans. “Birthday gifts and cakes have already started pouring in. As I am following a strict diet and cannot eat the cakes, I have requested my fans not to send any more cakes. In fact, I want them to distribute these cakes among poor children,” Parth said to the publication.

The actor even revealed his birthday plans. He said, “Since we are still struggling with COVID-19 and Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in the cases, I am planning a Goa trip with my folks. Along with my friends, I want to chill, relax and celebrate. Staying safe and healthy is more important. Recently, I went to Pune to meet my mom and got to know that all the eateries and restaurants are being shut at night. It’s better to take all precautions while celebrating.”

Must Read: When Sharad Malhotra Got Scared Of The Marriage Commitment & Broke Up With Divyanka Tripathi; Said, “I Was Quite Immature”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube