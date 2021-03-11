ZEE5’s latest offering Qubool Hai 2.0 is less than 24 hours away from its release and the excitement is extremely high among the fans to see Asad aka Karan Singh Grover and Zoya aka Surbhi Jyoti back on the screen together.

Talking about his experience shooting in Belgrade, Karan Singh Grover who plays the role of Asad and is love for the same by audience shares, “It was great shooting in Belgrade, it was very exciting as well. The entire world was facing a pandemic because of which we did not have many tourists visiting all the main places. It was all worth it at the end of the day.”

Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, the series will feature a new rejuvenated chemistry of Asad and Zoya and by retaining the original leads Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti as them. It will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

ZEE5 has earned the reputation of presenting some of the best dramas in the web space and it continues to reign the genre with this romantic drama web series ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’.

The 10 episode romantic drama Qubool Hai 2.0 starring Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti premieres 12th March on ZEE5. How excited are you for the hut TV show coming back to screens in an revamped avatar? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

