Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19, in a health update she shared on Instagram story. Alia added in the statement that she has resumed work the same day.

“I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe! You please do the same. Love to you all #dogazkidoori #maskhaizaroori,” she said.

Alia Bhatt undertook the Covid test after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly tested positive for the virus earlier this week. She has been shooting lately for Bhansali’s upcoming film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in the city.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt‘s rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has tested Covid-19 positive and is living under home quarantine.

