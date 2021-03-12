Actor Karenvir Bohra’s upcoming film ‘Patalpani‘ is based on past and present scenarios which is set to be an absolute laugh riot with chills in between.

Starring Karenvir and Zareen Khan as the lead, along with an ensemble cast of Ali Asgar, Upasana, Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Illa Arun, Aditi Govitrikar, Sumit Gulati and others. The film will go on floors later this month.

This will mark Karenvir’s first ever step into the horror/comedy genre, which he is very excited to be a part of! Sharing his excitement about the film, Karanvir says, “Patalpani is an unusual horror comedy that deals with a lot emotions and will make you fall in love with ghosts! This is my very first attempt at comedy, and my character is a no nonsense guy who is on a mission, now what is the mission? That we will unravel in the days to come.”

Karenvir Bohra also added, “I am also super excited to be sharing the screen with actors like Zareen Khan, Ali Asgar, Ila Arun, Upasana Singh and Rajesh Sharma, Working with such talented actors makes you want to up your game too.”

