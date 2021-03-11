We are sure that Parth Samthaan’s name would definitely be on your list of TV heartthrobs. This man has everything, from cute looks, hot body to killer moves. He has everything that can make girls go weak on their knees. Well, it is his birthday, and the actor is turning 30. We thought of sharing some pictures from his Instagram, which can surely pace your heartbeats or maybe you might even skip a beat. So brace yourselves!

Advertisement

S*XY BACK

When the back is so s*xy, then who wouldn’t want to see the front? Hahaha…just kidding! This man is raising the temperatures with his s*xy back so much so that I am sure most of the girls would never want to say ‘Palat’. His red shorts added an extra oomph factor to his look. Now tell me, do you really want to say ‘Palat’?

IN LOVE WITH THE SHAPE OF YOU

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Yes! I know how you all would say that I am obsessed with Parth Samthaan’s back, but that is not completely true. I mean I am not denying the fact that he has got a s*xy back, but just look at him. How can you not drool over that hot bod? How can that stretch not make you skip a heartbeat? Do you agree or do you agree more?

COOL BLUE

Ok, do not kill me now for having yet another picture with his back in this list. But in my defence, Parth Samthaan’s side face can be seen in this picture. He is standing tall, wearing cool blue shorts by the beach. Well, one thing is very clear that he is a water baby. His cute little ponytail is adding to the glamour. This man has my heart.

HOTTIE IN BATHROBE

For all those wondering if they would see a front faced picture of the actor or not, here it is. A full-length front-facing selfie of him. I never knew that someone could look so good, even in a bathrobe. It appears as if the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor just stepped out of the shower. Gosh! His picture is a treat for all the fans.

Must Read: Kavita Kaushik Shares The Yogasan Which Makes Her ‘Feel Like A Newly Bloomed Flower’, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube