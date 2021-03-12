Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are definitely one of the most loved couples on the block right now. Ever since the Besharam actor has openly addressed Miss Bhatt as his girlfriend, fans cannot keep calm. Well, how can they? This is the first time the actor has openly spoken about his marriage plans and relationship. Fans were waiting for the Pataka Guddi to kind of return the gesture and make it official too. So here it is!

Advertisement

It is a good day for the fans as Alia has decided to treat everyone with a mushy picture of her and Ranbir. Yes! You heard it right. The internet is breaking right now as this lovey-dovey picture of the couple is just beyond cute.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to post a picture of her hand, held in Ranbir Kapoor’s hands. Though you cannot see their faces, love can definitely be felt. The actress captioned the image with an infinity sign and wrote “Major Missing.” Check out the picture below:

Ok! BRB guys, I am crying. I mean, how cute can Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor be?

We all know that Ranbir is currently in isolation as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. We are sure that Alia must be missing her beau and it must be a really difficult time for them. This picture proves that their love is till infinity.

We hope and pray that Ranbir Kapoor gets well soon, and these two love birds unite sooner. Talking about Alia Bhatt, she recently took to her IG stories and informed everyone that she is safe and has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali too tested positive for the virus. Also, she informed everyone that she is back on the sets.

Well, how many hearts for this picture?

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Vs Javed Akhtar To Take A New Turn! Actress Challenges The Bailable Warrant Issued In A Defamation Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube