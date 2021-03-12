The spin-off series of The Boys was first announced as being in development back in September 2020 and is now nearing the formal greenlight at Amazon Prime Video. Joining the diabolical universe of the superhero flick, Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair are the first lead actors from the ensemble cast.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the Untitled Boys Spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, s*xual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

Lizze Broadway will play the role of Emma, a young superhero. Her past TV credits include ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Bones,’ ‘Southland,’ ‘Splitting Up Together,’ and ‘Here and Now.’ Jaz Sinclair will play Marie, another of the young superheroes. She most recently starred in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and has also been a part of ‘Rizzoli & Isles,’ ‘Easy,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

Like The Boys, the spinoff is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Craig Rosenberg will serve as Executive Producer/Showrunner. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will serve as Executive Producers. Serving as Co-Executive Producers for the series are Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz.

About The Boys:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys continue on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

