A number of writers and producers on the hit CW series Supernatural are reuniting on Amazon’s The Boys, Variety has learned exclusively.

Advertisement

The Boys was developed for Amazon by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who also serves as showrunner. Kripke created Supernatural and served as showrunner on the series until the end of its fifth season, at which time he departed. The show continued for 10 more seasons, wrapping up last year after 15 seasons and 327 episodes. Joining him behind the scenes in The Boys Season 3 are Meredith Glynn, David Reed, and Jim Michaels.

Advertisement

Glynn was a co-executive producer and writer on Supernatural from 2016-2020. She will serve as an executive producer on The Boys. Reed was a writer and script coordinator on Supernatural from 2009-2012 and will serve as executive producer on The Boys. Michaels was a producer and later co-executive producer on Supernatural from 2009-2020. He will be a co-executive producer on The Boys.

Fellow Supernatural alums Phil Sgriccia and Christopher Lennertz have been with The Boys since Season 1. It was previously announced that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles would be joining The Boys Season 3 as Soldier Boy.

Variety reported in September that Amazon has already put a spinoff of The Boys into development following the success of the show’s first two seasons. The spinoff is to be set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or “supes”) that’s run by Vought International

According to Amazon, the second season had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever, with the episodes to date having grown the audience from Season 1 by 89%. It was renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere while also adding an aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Must Read: From Charlie Sheen To Ryan Gosling: Here Hollywood Celebs Who Were Fired From Major Films & TV Shows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube