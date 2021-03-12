Regé-Jean Page is set to send millions of mums into a frenzy as he reads this Sunday’s (14Mar21) CBeebies Bedtime Story in honour of Mothers’ Day in the U.K.

The Bridgerton heartthrob will read Smriti Halls’ book Rain Before Rainbows – a “heartfelt story about courage, change, and moving on”.

A promo shot for his upcoming appearance showed Regé-Jean Page looking suave in a teal roll neck and black trousers while holding one of the children’s TV channel smiley faces.

And it’s not just Regé-Jean Page’s appearance mums can look forward to. Tom Hardy is also set to be returning to the programme next week (beg15Mar21), according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Tom Hardy has made two previous appearances on the show – on Valentine’s Day in 2017 and to help youngsters struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. His next reading will reportedly be of Somebody Swallowed Stanley, which features the line: “When we work together… we can overcome diseases, invent amazing new things and make the world a better place.”

Felicity Jones and Rag’n’Bone Man are also set to read stories for the segment next week, the Mirror reported.

