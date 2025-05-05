The ever-blockbuster Harry Potter franchise gave birth to not only a vivid world of wizards but also propelled the iconic trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to fame and success. But beyond these three central characters, the Harry Potter films also hosted a spellbinding ensemble of future stars and established careers, many of whom went largely unnoticed in their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it roles.

Let’s revisit some surprising names who appeared in the franchise long before their big breaks. From major movie stars to music legends and fan-favorite TV personalities, these celebrities briefly walked the hallowed halls of Hogwarts (or at least stood somewhere nearby).

1. Regé-Jean Page – Wedding Guest

Long before Regé-Jean Page swooned hearts as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he briefly appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. You can spot him behind Hermione at Bill and Fleur’s wedding just as Kingsley Shacklebolt’s Patronus crashes in with a grim warning. Though uncredited and only onscreen for a few seconds, Page’s Hogwarts moment is now a treasured easter egg for eagle-eyed fans.

2. Julianne Hough – Gryffindor Student

Before she became a Dancing with the Stars icon, Julianne Hough cheered in the stands of a Quidditch match as a background Gryffindor student in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. She was cast while she studied performing arts in London, and she even filmed a now-deleted Christmas scene. Despite her tiny role, Hough has fond memories of the experience, including a childhood crush on Daniel Radcliffe.

During her conversation with PEOPLE, “I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine’s Day. I didn’t personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him,” Hough revealed. But sadly Radcliffe never replied to Hough’s proposal.

3. Derek Hough – Ravenclaw Student

Julianne wasn’t the only Hough with a Hogwarts history. Her older brother Derek also had a cameo in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, walking behind Hermione as she leaves for the holidays while carrying an owl. Derek even served as a stand-in for Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy during production. Though his acting résumé is short, Derek went on to become one of the most celebrated dancers, and now judges on Dancing with the Stars.

4. Michelle Fairley – Mrs. Granger

If you blinked during the opening scenes of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, you may have missed Michelle Fairley. She plays Mrs. Granger, Hermione’s mother, during the gut-wrenching moment when Hermione wipes her parents’ memories.

Fairley didn’t return for later films, but fans of Game of Thrones will definitely recognize her as Catelyn Stark, a very different kind of mother altogether. Quiet as her Potter role may have been, it’s a poignant moment that fans still remember.

5. Jamie Campbell Bower – Young Grindelwald

Jamie Campbell Bower’s role as a young Gellert Grindelwald was short in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, but pivotal. The moment is quick, a flashback as Dumbledore shows Harry the dark wizard’s younger years, but Bower later reprised the role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, making him the only actor to appear in both the original and prequel series. Bower achieved even wider fame for his chilling performance as Vecna in Stranger Things.

6. Hero Fiennes Tiffin – Young Voldemort

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, now known for the After film series, played 11-year-old Tom Riddle (a.k.a. young Voldemort) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The eerie kid with a chilling aura? That was him.

And yes, the resemblance isn’t a coincidence, he’s the nephew of Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the older, noseless version of Voldemort. Despite the family ties, director David Yates insisted Hero won the role based on talent, not genetics. Either way, he nailed the sinister vibe. The actor finally got his breakthrough by playing the recurring role of Hardin Scott in the After film series.

7. Jonny Greenwood

You’d be forgiven for not recognizing Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood when you were busy watching the Yule Ball in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. But yep, that was him, with a guitar in hand, playing as part of The Weird Sisters.

The band featured a mash-up of real-life British rock legends, including Jarvis Cocker from Pulp. While Greenwood isn’t exactly known for acting, his cameo added a little alt-rock flair to the magical prom night.

8. John Cleese – Nearly Headless Nick

Comedic legend John Cleese, best known for Monty Python and A Fish Called Wanda, brought a ghostly charm to the first two Harry Potter films as Nearly Headless Nick, the Gryffindor House ghost.

His character, who famously can’t join the Headless Hunt due to being only nearly decapitated, added just the right amount of humor and heart to Hogwarts’ haunted corridors. Cleese’s whimsical take was a perfect fit for the franchise’s early charm.

9) Rhys Ifans – Xenophilius Lovegood

Rhys Ifans stepped into the wizarding world as Xenophilius Lovegood — Luna Lovegood’s delightfully peculiar father and the editor of The Quibbler. With wild white-blond hair, layered scarves, and a dazed but deeply thoughtful presence, he made eccentric feel endearing rather than just odd.

Though he only appears in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Ifans made a real impression. His portrayal balanced whimsy with sorrow, especially in the moment he betrays the trio out of desperation to save his daughter.

Outside of Potter, Rhys Ifans has a wildly diverse career. You might recognize him as the offbeat roommate in Notting Hill or as Lizard/Dr. Curt Connors in The Amazing Spider-Man. Ifans is also known for portraying Ser Otto Hightower in the House of the Dragon.

10) Alfred Enoch – Dean Thomas

Dean Thomas didn’t always get much screen time, but Alfred Enoch gave the character a grounded, likeable presence across all Harry Potter films. Dean was one of those background Gryffindors who quietly made Hogwarts feel real, adding value to it. Despite his limited screen time, Alfred’s calm confidence and quiet loyalty made Dean stand out. Enoch, at present, is prominently known for his role as Wes Gibbons in How to Get Away with Murder.

Whether they were extras, flashback figures, or party guests, these now-famous stars helped shape the world of witchcraft and wizardry that we still adore today.

