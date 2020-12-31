Netflix teen horror drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is one of the most popular series on the streaming service. Now the fourth season, which is the final season, is all set to be released on the streaming service on December 31, 2020. And it’s a season chock-full of excitement, witchy fun and double Sabrinas. Kiernan Shipka has now opened up about season 4 of the series.

For the unversed, Sabrina Spellman, in the popular teen drama, used a bit of time travel trickery to split herself into two at the end of season three. She lives her life as usual as a teen witch, while Sabrina Morningstar has taken her rightful place as the queen of Hell. Now in season 4, the two have to figure out how to co-exist.

Kiernan Shipka, who plays the role of the teen witch Sabrina, talked about the much-awaited season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Talking to E! News, the actress said, “Sabrina duplicating herself sort of upset the cosmos, to put it lightly. They weren’t down for two of them. It was a bit cataclysmic if you will.”

The 21-year-old actress also said, “Sabrina Morningstar is lovely and offers a lot of help in saving the world, so what came first, you know the chicken or the egg? I don’t know, probably Sabrina duplicating herself and inciting an apocalypse. There’s so much love in this part. There are so many ships happening that are all thriving or having drama or whatever. The love element in this part is really solid.”

While Kiernan Shipka plays the titular role, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis as Hilda, Tati Gabrielle, Luke Cook and Gavin Leatherwood appear in key roles. Michelle Gomez appears in multiple roles in the series. The show is created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. The first season of the series was released on October 26, 2018. Several critics praised Shipka for her performance, as well as the premise, visuals, and directing.

