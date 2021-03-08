There was a time when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had not opened up about their relationship. In fact, they were smartly beating around the bush every time the media asked them about their affair. But, did you know that during the promotions of Tamasha, the actress was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and her current husband? Well, her answer was something that we definitely cannot forget even today.

During one of the promotional events of Tamasha, Deepika was alone to face the media as Ranbir was busy shooting for KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Wake Up Sid actor was there to accompany the actress but via video call. In this first of a kind media event, Karan, who too was present through a video call, put the actress in a spot that we all loved to see her in.

Karan Johar as always, made his presence felt after he asked Deepika Padukone, “Who do you look hotter with, Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor?” The actress could not help but just smile and blush. Well, after KJo left, the media wasted no time and asked the same question to her. This left the actress in a spot, and she had no choice but to answer the question.

Deepika Padukone is an intelligent woman, and there is no denying that. She too, played it smart, and instead of answering the question herself, she put Ranbir Kapoor in this spot. The actress asked him that who does she look hotter with, Ranveer or him? It was his answer that not only won our hearts but made the Padmaavat actress blush hard.

Ranbir said, “I don’t think you need anybody to look good; you look good the way you are.” WOW! He said it. It was evident from Deepika’s smile that she was more than happy to hear this answer. Well played girl!

